          Marty and McGee remind us not to forget to be thankful

          Courtesy of Ryan McGee
          8:30 AM ET
          Marty Smith
            Marty Smith

            ESPN
            • ESPN NASCAR lead reporter
            • Former NASCAR.com senior writer
            • 15 years covering NASCAR
          Ryan McGee
            Ryan McGee

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior writer for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com
            • 2-time Sports Emmy winner
            • 2010, 2014 NMPA Writer of the Year
          All season long, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee have been keeping us entertained with Hillbilly Headlines and crazy stories from their travels. Before they sit down at the Thanksgiving table to feast, they reminisce about some of the things for which they are most thankful.

