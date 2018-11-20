After blowing out Cincinnati in Week 12, UCF moves up two spots to the No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. (3:06)

UCF put a thrashing on Cincinnati last week and the committee took notice.

College Football Playoff Rankings 1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (11-0)

3. Notre Dame (11-0)

4. Michigan (10-1)

5. Georgia (10-1)

6. Oklahoma (10-1)

7. LSU (9-2)

8. Washington State (10-1)

9. UCF (10-0)

10. Ohio State (10-1)

11. Florida (8-3)

12. Penn State (8-3)

13. West Virginia (8-2)

14. Texas (8-3)

15. Kentucky (8-3)

16. Washington (8-3)

17. Utah (8-3)

18. Mississippi State (7-4)

19. Northwestern (7-4)

20. Syracuse (8-3)

21. Utah State (10-1)

22. Texas A&M (7-4)

23. Boise State (9-2)

24. Pitt (7-4)

25. Iowa State (6-4)

The Knights have now jumped ahead of No. 10 Ohio State to No. 9 -- the highest ranking for the undefeated Knights and the highest ranking for a Group of 5 member in the rankings' history. UCF is tied for the No. 8 ranking with LSU in this week's AP poll.

It's the first change in the CFP rankings from last week, as No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Michigan maintain their spots in the playoff.

As with last week's rankings, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma sit patiently, awaiting their chance to pounce into the semifinals. No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Washington State also stay firm.

The Buckeyes were the only team outside the top eight to maintain their spot.

The Bearcats, after a 38-13 loss to the Knights, fell out of the rankings, as did Boston College, which fell to unranked Florida State. No. 25 Iowa State had the biggest tumble -- nine spots -- after a 24-10 loss to No. 14 Texas. Stumbling eight spots is No. 20 Syracuse, as the high-powered Orange offense failed to show up in a 36-3 loss to the Irish at Yankee Stadium.

West Virginia fell four spots to No. 13 after a loss at unranked Oklahoma State.

No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Northwestern were the week's biggest climbers, each jumping just three spots from last week -- though the reappearance of No. 22 Texas A&M, and the debut of No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers, could be argued as the biggest climb.

The rest of this week's ranked teams: No. 11 Florida, No. 12 Penn State, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 16 Washington, No. 17 Utah, No. 21 Utah State and No. 23 Boise State, all stayed within two spots of their rankings from last week.

There will be one more release before Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 2 -- the day after conference championship weekend.