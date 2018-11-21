        <
          Alabama RB Damien Harris clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs. Auburn

          12:54 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Alabama running back Damien Harris has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Saturday against Auburn, coach Nick Saban said.

          Harris, a senior and the team's leading rusher, suffered what Saban described as a "mild concussion" during the second half of a win over The Citadel last weekend. He did not practice on Monday.

          "We hope without a setback he'll be able to play on Saturday," Saban said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

          Harris has rushed for 678 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

          The top-ranked Crimson Tide host in-state rival Auburn on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, Alabama will face Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

          Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and Deonte Brown, who is dealing with turf toe, are considered day-to-day. Both are available to practice and are making progress, Saban said.

