Alabama running back Damien Harris has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Saturday against Auburn, coach Nick Saban said.

Harris, a senior and the team's leading rusher, suffered what Saban described as a "mild concussion" during the second half of a win over The Citadel last weekend. He did not practice on Monday.

"We hope without a setback he'll be able to play on Saturday," Saban said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Harris has rushed for 678 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide host in-state rival Auburn on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, Alabama will face Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and Deonte Brown, who is dealing with turf toe, are considered day-to-day. Both are available to practice and are making progress, Saban said.