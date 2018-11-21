Former Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen is headed to Utah for his final season as a graduate transfer.

Bowen was dismissed from the program following the Nittany Lions' bowl game last season for what the school said was a violation of unspecified team rules. After briefly returning during training camp, he left the team before the season began. In three seasons at Penn State, Bowen made 21 starts and appeared in 35 games with 134 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Bowen will graduate from Penn State in December and will be on scholarship beginning in the spring semester at Utah.

"We love Manny," Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters in August. "We want nothing but success for him and his future. I think Manny has a very, very bright future."

Utah (8-3, 6-3 Pac-12) will wrap up the regular season Saturday against rival BYU and will play the winner of Washington-Washington State in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1.