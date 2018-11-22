Texas coach Tom Herman expects starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger to play in Friday's game against Kansas.

Herman made the announcement after Wednesday's practice, during which Ehlinger was a full participant and made 40 throws.

Ehlinger, who has started all 11 of Texas' games this season, left the Longhorns' 24-10 victory over Iowa State on Saturday after taking a hard hit on his right shoulder late in the second quarter. He did not return to the game, and MRI results Sunday revealed that Ehlinger's AC joint was "inflamed," Herman said.

The AC joint was initially injured in the first quarter of Texas' Oct. 13 victory over Baylor. He left that contest and didn't return but recovered in time to start Oct. 27 against Oklahoma State and hasn't missed a game since.

If the No. 14 Longhorns defeat the Jayhwaks, they will clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Information from ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. was used in this report.