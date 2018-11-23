A bus carrying members of the Washington marching band rolled over on its way from Seattle to Spokane in advance of Friday's Apple Cup against Washington State, according to John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol.

There were no serious injuries reported, but between 20 and 25 students were taken to local hospitals. There were 56 people on the bus, which ended up on its side on an icy highway just outside of the city of George, about 130 miles west of Spokane.

About 20 to 25 University of Washington band members were taken to hospitals as a precaution after the bus they were riding to Friday's game against Washington State rolled over. State police reported there were no serious injuries. Courtesy of John Bryant, Washington State Patrol

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," University of Washington spokesman Victor Balta said in a statement. "The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

It was unclear exactly what happened for the bus to lose control, but icy road conditions and fog played a factor, Bryant said.

Washington band member Patrick Stanton said on Twitter the involved band members were "fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup." He added that local residents of George, Washington, brought them Thanksgiving dinners after a radio station "put out a call."

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

Thanks to everyone who spread the word and brought food. You put some joy and love back in our hearts. Thanks to the first responders who got there so quick and took care of us. Thanks to the human race on Thanksgiving for giving us some spirit back. — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

The bus was one of three carrying band members and chaperones to Spokane, where they were going to spend the night before traveling to Pullman on Friday.

Bryant was unsure if the traveling party still planned to reach Spokane on Thursday, and authorities were looking into finding lodging locally.