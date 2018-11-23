        <
        >

          Former Oklahoma State receiver Jalen McCleskey transferring to Tulane

          7:38 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Former Oklahoma State receiver Jalen McCleskey tweeted Thursday that he will transfer to Tulane.

          McCleskey's father is a defensive backs coach for the Green Wave.

          After Oklahoma State lost to Texas Tech in September, McCleskey took advantage of the new four-game redshirt rule to keep his last season of eligibility.

          McCleskey, a native of Covington, Louisiana, has 167 career receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Cowboys. He ranks sixth all time for Oklahoma State in receptions and ninth in touchdown catches.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices