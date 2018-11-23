TAMPA, Fla. -- UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton appeared to seriously injure his right leg on a scramble in the second quarter against USF on Friday, a devastating blow to a team that has won 23 straight games.

Milton tucked the ball and ran, where a crowd of USF defenders met him. He took a hit to his knee and his leg twisted and bent at an awkward angle. Milton stayed down, and the Raymond James Stadium crowd looked on in stunned silence as a cart was brought out for him right away.

The entire UCF bench emptied and knelt beside Milton as emergency personnel worked on him. The USF team went on the field next to him as well in a show of support. Milton had his entire leg immobilized before he was put onto the cart and taken into the locker room, with teammates coming up to him to pat his arm or shoulder pad.

Milton is the unquestioned leader on a UCF team that is trying to finish is second straight undefeated regular season. Headed into the USF game, Milton had thrown for 2,577 yards and 24 touchdowns in nine starts this season while rushing for 291 yards and nine touchdowns.

Milton threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter to help give UCF an early lead. Since the start of last season Milton has been responsible for 79 total TD, most among FBS players in that span.

Darriel Mack replaced Milton at quarterback. Mack started one game this season against East Carolina.

The Knights moved to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. It is the highest spot by a Group of 5 member in this history of the CFP.