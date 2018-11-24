A day after several members of the University of Washington marching band were injured in a bus rollover, the Washington State band performed its rival's fight song in a poignant pregame tribute.

The Cougar marching band played "Bow Down to Washington" in place of the Washington band, which decided to not attend Friday's Apple Cup following the bus accident the previous night.

Without @huskyband in attendance tonight, @WSUCMB played our fight song.



Thank you for putting rivalry aside and showing your support. pic.twitter.com/r3HKCPcpYF — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 24, 2018

The Washington State band had been seen practicing the UW fight song earlier Friday, according to a tweet from an anchor from Seattle TV station KOMO. The band also tweeted its support of the UW band that morning, writing, "Wishing them safe travels back home and wherever bowl season takes them!"

The section of Martin Stadium where the Washington band would have sat was roped off and left empty.

Editor's Picks UW band won't attend Apple Cup after accident The University of Washington marching band will not attend Friday's Apple Cup against Washington State after a bus carrying members of the band rolled over on an icy highway Thursday night.

UW band escapes serious injuries in bus rollover The Washington State Patrol said a bus carrying members of the University of Washington marching band rolled onto its side Thursday on Interstate 90. There were no serious injuries reported, but about 40 to 45 students were taken to local hospitals. 1 Related

Forty-seven of the 56 people on board the UW bus were taken to local hospitals for evaluation but, by Friday morning, only two remained under medical care for injuries that are "not believed to be life-threatening," according to a statement from the school. The bus was one of six carrying band members and chaperones across Washington.

The accident happened outside the city of George, about 130 miles west of Spokane, where the band planned to stay before traveling to Pullman on Friday. The 280-mile trip from Seattle to Spokane cuts through the Wenatchee National Forest and has some narrow stretches of highway, which turned slippery following a day of steady rain on Thanksgiving.

By kickoff Friday evening in Pullman, snow had started to fall and temperatures had dipped below 40 degrees.