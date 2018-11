COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Star defensive end Chase Winovich of Michigan got the start Saturday against rival Ohio State.

Winovich, who leads the Wolverines with 13.5 tackles for loss, suffered an unspecified upper body injury during last week's win over Indiana.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was vague this week about Winovich's availability and said he would continue to be evaluated up until game time. Harbaugh said X-rays and other medical tests revealed no major problems last weekend after the injury.