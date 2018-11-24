Tom Rinaldi explores the motivating factor fueling the 4th-ranked Wolverines this season: revenge. (3:14)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Star defensive end Chase Winovich of Michigan has been cleared to play and will suit up Saturday against rival Ohio State, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It is uncertain how much Winovich will play, sources said.

Winovich, who leads the Wolverines with 13.5 tackles for loss, suffered an unspecified upper body injury in last week's win over Indiana.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was vague this week about Winovich's availability and said he would continue to be evaluated up until game time. Harbaugh said X-rays and other medical tests revealed no major problems last weekend after the injury.

The news that Winovich had been cleared was first reported Saturday morning by Eleven Warriors.