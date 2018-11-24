        <
          Wolverines LB Devin Bush exits game with apparent leg injury

          3:06 PM ET
          • Dan MurphyESPN Staff Writer
          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michigan linebacker Devin Bush left the Wolverines' game against Ohio State in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

          He spent several minutes on the ground by the Ohio State sideline following a long passing play by the Buckeyes. Bush was not able to put any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the field by several medical personnel to the locker room.

          Bush is Michigan's leading tackler with 73 stops heading into Saturday's regular-season finale. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick. Fellow touted NFL prospect Rashan Gary also missed some time during the second half due to a lower leg issue. Gary returned to the game after missing one play in the third quarter.

