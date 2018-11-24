Michigan linebacker Devin Bush leaves the game with an apparent leg injury after trying to make a tackle in the third quarter vs. Ohio State. (0:50)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michigan linebacker Devin Bush left the Wolverines' game against Ohio State in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

He spent several minutes on the ground by the Ohio State sideline following a long passing play by the Buckeyes. Bush was not able to put any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the field by several medical personnel to the locker room.

Bush is Michigan's leading tackler with 73 stops heading into Saturday's regular-season finale. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick. Fellow touted NFL prospect Rashan Gary also missed some time during the second half due to a lower leg issue. Gary returned to the game after missing one play in the third quarter.