UCF head coach Josh Heupel does not have an update on QB McKenzie Milton's injury, but is proud of the team's performance vs. South Florida. (1:10)

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton underwent surgery on his injured right knee and was recovering at Tampa General Hospital on Saturday, his family announced.

"The Milton Family would like to express gratitude for all of your thoughts, prayers, and concerns," the Miltons, who are from Hawaii, said in a statement released through UCF. "McKenzie's surgery was successful and he is recovering well. We would like to thank the medical staffs at Tampa General Hospital, the University of South Florida, and the sports medicine staff at UCF for their superb care.

"McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program.

"Remember what Ohana means. No one gets left behind. #UCFamily."

Major Loss for UCF • Since start of last season, Milton has been responsible for 79 total TDs, most in FBS

• Milton is 22-0 as UCF's starter since the start of last season

• Milton set single-season school records in 2017 with 4,037 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. He is the only UCF QB ever to throw for 4,000 yards in a season

Milton was injured in the second quarter of UCF's 38-10 win over USF on Friday when he took a helmet to his knee on a scramble. Milton's leg bent awkwardly, and he was carted off the field with his leg immobilized. UCF players dedicated the rest of the game to their best player and emotional leader.

Neither UCF nor the family has disclosed the severity of the injury, saying only it was "traumatic." Milton's father, Mark, said in a text message the surgery stabilized Milton's knee and also dealt with undisclosed "internal issues." There was no update on when he would be able to travel back to Orlando.

UCF hosts Memphis next Saturday in the AAC championship game and must rely on backup quarterback Darriel Mack, who came in for Milton against USF and helped the Knights score 30 or more points in their 24th straight game.