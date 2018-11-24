Purdue QB David Blough lofts a perfect ball to Rondale Moore for a 33-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the game. (0:28)

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm reaffirmed his commitment to the Boilermakers on Saturday despite being mentioned as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy at Louisville, his alma mater.

"I want Louisville to do what's best for them," Brohm said after Purdue's 28-21 win at Indiana, which made the Boilers bowl-eligible at 6-6. "I'm a fan. But right now, I'm the coach at Purdue. This is where I want to be and I like it here."

Brohm has been mentioned as Louisville's top choice to replace Bobby Petrino, fired Nov. 11 after the team's 2-8 start. Brohm grew up in Louisville, played quarterback for the Cardinals and attended the same high school as Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra. His father, Oscar, and younger brother, Brian, also both played quarterback at Louisville.

Brohm called the reports linking him to Louisville "pure speculation" and said he has talked with the players about the situations and "will continue to be honest with my team."

Purdue star wide receiver Rondale Moore told Rivals.com that Brohm told the team "there's nothing to worry about" regarding his future.

Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue and 43-22 overall as an FBS coach.