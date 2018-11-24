UConn on Saturday secured a distinction it would rather ignore: the worst defense in FBS history.

The Huskies (1-10) set new FBS single-season records for points allowed and yards allowed during their game against Temple. They entered Saturday's finale 24 points shy of tying the previous single-season FBS record for most points allowed, set by East Carolina with 572 in 2010. Temple scored 27 points midway through the second quarter and 40 in the first half.

UConn entered Saturday 163 net yards shy of Kansas' single-season FBS record for most yards per game allowed (560.83 in 2015). The Huskies allowed 290 yards in the first half against Temple.

UConn allowed 550 yards or more in all but one game (444 against UMass) and less than 38 points only once (22 against UMass).

"The numbers are because of the situation that we're in, playing with all those young guys," coach Randy Edsall told reporters this week. "I would guarantee you there's nobody in that country that has that many snaps by true freshmen on defense. Not even close.

"I think the kids understand. We'll be realistic with them. They'll be better next year because they'll have a year under their belt."

UConn's defense has been scrutinized all season. In late September, Edsall ended a news conference early when asked about the status of defensive coordinator Bill Crocker.

The Huskies entered Saturday's season finale ranked last (129th) in the FBS in rush yards allowed (338.8 ypg), net yards per pass attempt (10.31) and average yards margin (minus-234).