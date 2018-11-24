COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State's offense "slowly devastated" the best statistical defense in the country on a record-setting day for the Buckeyes.

Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel said he couldn't pinpoint a specific time in the 62-39 Ohio State win Saturday when things went awry. The senior and team captain said no one in the visiting locker room escaped blame for the loss.

"They slowly devastated us throughout the game. Knowing all the yards they were putting up and how easily they were scoring, it was tough. It was very tough," Kinnel said. "They completely beat us everywhere. Run game, pass game, everyone is to blame."

The defense for No. 4 Michigan had not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season, but surrendered that many in the first two quarters before things truly got out of hand after halftime. The nation's No. 1 passing defense gave up 318 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air, allowing Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins to set Big Ten records for the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season.

The 62 points allowed were the most a Michigan defense has yielded in a regulation-length game in program history. It also had never had allowed more than 50 points to Ohio State in the 114 previous meetings between the teams.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that he was aware that the point total was unprecedented.

Harbaugh's Worst Losses Jim Harbaugh's previous high for points allowed in a game came in just his third game as a head coach, back in September 2007 while with Stanford. Date Points Opponent Sat. 62 Ohio St 2007 55 Oregon 2010 52 Oregon -- 173 games as college or pro head coach

"I believe I did, yes," Harbaugh said when asked if he knew. "And congratulations to them. They played really well."

Harbaugh praised Ohio State's pass protection and said the Buckeyes beat them in a variety of ways -- with deep passes, crossing routes, speed on the outside and in the running game.

He said he takes responsibility for the loss, as did Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The Ole Miss transfer who was born in Ohio left his only game against the Buckeyes with a bone bruise on his knee. Harbaugh said he doesn't believe Patterson's injury will be a long-term issue.

No. 10 Ohio State secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with the victory Saturday. Coach Urban Meyer moved to 7-0 against Michigan since coming to Columbus. That makes him 4-0 against Harbaugh and the current group of Michigan seniors.

Kinnel, an Ohio native, said he felt "blessed" to play in the rivalry for four seasons despite not beating the Buckeyes.

"That's the toughest part," Kinnel said. "I'm going to have to sleep on that the rest of my life, I wasn't able to win in this game. Other than that, I'm blessed to be here."