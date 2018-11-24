TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis was knocked out of Saturday's game after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in a penalty for targeting for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide defender, reserve defensive back Jared Mayden, was ejected. As a result of the penalty, he also will miss the first half of next Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Mayden exercised poor judgment on the play.

"A penalty is a penalty," Saban said. "He led with his head and I cannot comment on how much I tell guys you have to see what you hit. ... If you hit the other guy in the head that's a problem."

Mayden, a junior, entered Saturday having appeared in nine of 11 games, with 12 tackles and one sack.

Davis, Auburn's star receiver and all-time leader in receptions, was attended to by athletic trainers as he lay on the field for some time. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power.

CBS reported that Davis would stay at the stadium for the rest of the game and would not need to go to a hospital.

No. 1 Alabama led Auburn 31-14 at the time of the injury to Davis, who had caught four passes for 15 yards and also thrown a 23-yard touchdown pass. It ended up winning, 52-21.