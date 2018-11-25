EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Rutgers coach Chris Ash will return next season, athletic director Patrick Hobbs said Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights lost their season finale 14-10 to Michigan State on Saturday night, finishing 1-11 on the year and 0-9 in Big Ten play.

"This has been a difficult and disappointing year for our football program. We must and will do better," Hobbs said in a statement. "We have a great core of young talent and will recruit hard in the offseason. We've made significant investments and will continue to do the things necessary to bring the desired success to the Scarlet Knight faithful. I expect that under Chris' continued leadership we will see significant improvement next season and ask for everyone's continued support.''

Ash, who is 7-29 after three seasons at the New Jersey school, said he'll "review everything" and make any adjustments he thinks will move the program forward.

"When you go 1-11, everybody wants to talk about what the answer is. I'm not going to discuss any of those things at this moment," the coach said. "Like I said, I will go through and review everything that we do and make the necessary adjustments, changes, anything I think will move the program forward. Nothing will hold us back from doing that."

Rutgers won its opener against Texas State this season but lost its final 11 games.