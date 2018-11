Dwayne Haskins throws five touchdown passes as Ohio State puts up 62 points vs. Michigan, the most ever against a Jim Harbaugh-coached team. (2:06)

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.

AP Top 25 poll The top three stayed the same while Georgia and Oklahoma moved up a spot after Michigan's loss. 1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. UCF

8. Michigan

9. Texas

10. Washington

11. Florida

12. Washington State

12. LSU

14. Penn State

15. West Virginia

16. Kentucky

17. Utah

18. Syracuse

19. Boise State

20. Mississippi State

21. Northwestern

22. Texas A&M

23. Army

24. Iowa State

25. Fresno State *First-place votes in parentheses

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season.

Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.

No. 22 Texas A&M moved back into the ranking after beating LSU 74-72 in a game that tied the FBS record with seven overtimes and broke the record for total points.

No. 25 Fresno State also moved back into the ranking, while Utah State (10-2) dropped out after losing to now-No. 19 Boise State in a game that decided a spot in the Mountain West championship game. The Aggies had reached as high as No. 14.

Pittsburgh is also out after losing to unranked Miami. The Panthers had already clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and will face Clemson unranked and with a 7-5 record.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 14 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide are the first team to have three seasons of 14 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason. The Tide also accomplished the feat in 2016, when they went 15 polls at No. 1 before losing the College Football Playoff championship game to Clemson, and in 2012, when it lost to Auburn on the Kick Six during the final weekend of the regular season.

USC is the only other school to go 14 straight weeks in a season at No. 1, doing it in 2004 and 2005. The Trojans won the national championship, becoming just the second wire-to-wire AP No. 1, and lost the BCS championship game to Texas to end the 2005 season.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.