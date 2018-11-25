Ohio State's offense will be without starting lineman Demetrius Knox when the Buckeyes play for the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis this weekend, head coach Urban Meyer confirmed Sunday.

Meyer said Knox has an issue with the Lisfranc ligament in his foot which will keep him on the sideline for at least this coming weekend's game against Northwestern. Knox left Saturday's game against Michigan on a golf cart after suffering an injury on the final drive of the 62-39 victory.

"He's out," Meyer said on a teleconference Sunday afternoon. "That's a tough injury, and he's done so much for this team and in his career here. It's a tough loss for us, and we've got to regroup."

Knox, a fifth-year senior, was one of the team's starting guards throughout the 2018 season. Meyer said redshirt freshman Wyatt Davis is likely to take Knox's spot in the starting lineup and has played well in practice during the past several months.