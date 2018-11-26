        <
          Tyson Helton agrees to coach Western Kentucky

          11:27 AM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
          Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton has reached an agreement to become Western Kentucky's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

          An announcement is expected in the next day or two.

          Helton, 41, just finished his first season as Tennessee's offensive playcaller and quarterbacks coach under Jeremy Pruitt. Helton, the younger brother of USC head coach Clay Helton, was previously on the USC staff before joining Pruitt on the Vols' staff. Helton spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

          Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart announced Sunday that the school had fired Mike Sanford, who was 9-16 in two seasons there.

