NC State RB Reggie Gallaspy dives into the end zone for an OT victory vs. North Carolina, then a brawl erupts as players start punching each other. (0:44)

The ACC issued half-game suspensions and public reprimands to seven total players from NC State and North Carolina involved in a fight at the end of their game last Saturday.

In a statement Monday, the ACC identified North Carolina players Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt and Jeremiah Clarke, and NC State players Freddie Phillips Jr., Tyler Jones and Justin Witt after reviewing video from the Wolfpack's 34-28 overtime win. The fight started in the end zone, right after Reggie Gallaspy crossed the goal-line for the game-winning score.

NC State plays East Carolina on Saturday in a game that was scheduled after Hurricane Michael forced both teams to cancel games against different opponents in September. Jones and Witt are starting offensive linemen for the Wolfpack, while Phillips is a reserve defensive back.

Britt and Clarke are seniors at North Carolina, leaving Ross and Rene subject to suspension in North Carolina's 2019 season opener against South Carolina on Aug. 31 in Charlotte. Each school will determine whether the players sit out the first or second half.