Texas is planning to use former Kansas coach David Beaty to help the Longhorns prepare for the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, coach Tom Herman said Monday.

Herman said Beaty will assist the Longhorns on eliminating glaring offensive and defensive tendencies and signals that might tip off the Sooners.

Beaty, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons with the Jayhawks, has had trouble getting to Austin, Texas, because of bad weather in Kansas City.

Beaty coached his final game with the Jayhawks on Friday in a 24-17 loss to Texas.