          SEC fines Texas A&M $50,000 after Aggie fans stormed field

          Texas A&M beats LSU in crazy seventh overtime (0:48)

          Texas A&M ties the game at 72-72 with a Quartney Davis 17-yard touchdown. After a penalty on each team, the Aggies get the conversion to win. (0:48)

          8:32 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Southeastern Conference is fining No. 22 Texas A&M $50,000 after Aggie fans surged onto the field following the team's 74-72 win in the seventh overtime Saturday against No. 7 LSU.

          In a statement Monday, the SEC said the field invasion violates the conference's competition area policy. The $50,000 fine is for a first violation. A second offense would bring a fine of up to $100,000, while a third and subsequent violations would bring fines of up to $250,000.

          The conference said it also "remains in contact" with A&M and LSU officials regarding a postgame altercation between LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk and a credentialed member of the Texas A&M sideline.

          Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher issued a statement on the incident Monday evening.

          "We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday," Fisher said. "As a part of that review, I, along with Texas A&M administration, LSU and the SEC office, have been examining video of the incident as well as statements from relevant parties. I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members, and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university. We look forward to continuing our season at a bowl destination."

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

