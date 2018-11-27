        <
          USC O-coordinator, D-line coach out in staff shakeup

          3:51 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Clay Helton is coming back at USC's coach in 2019, but his staff will have a dramatically different look.

          Trojans offensive coordinator Tee Martin was dismissed Tuesday. Martin, a USC assistant since 2012, was demoted as the team's primary play-caller in late October as Helton reclaimed the play-calling duties.

          USC defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze announced his departure Tuesday on Twitter.

          Quarterback coach Bryan Ellis is leaving to pursue another opportunity, according to the school. The Athletic reports that he is set to become Western Kentucky's offensive coordinator under new coach Tyson Helton, Clay Helton's brother..

          Defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford also won't return.

          Udeze, an All-American linebacker at USC and first-round draft pick, had been with the program since 2015. Ellis joined USC's staff in 2017 after working at Western Kentucky. Bradford had been with the Trojans since 2016.

