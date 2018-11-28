Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met Tuesday with Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra to discuss the Cardinals' coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN.

Brohm, the front-runner for the Louisville job since Bobby Petrino's firing on Nov. 11, is expected to give Louisville a decision on Wednesday, a source familiar with the process said. 247 Sports first reported that Brohm met with Tyra in central Indiana.

Brohm, who is 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue, played quarterback at Louisville and grew up in the city, attending the same high school as Tyra. Brohm's father, Oscar, and younger brother, Brian, now Purdue's offensive coordinator, both also played quarterback for Louisville. After Purdue's win at Indiana in Saturday's regular-season finale, Brohm said of Purdue, "This is where I want to be, and I like it here."

When reached earlier Tuesday by ESPN, Tyra said he had "nothing to report" on possible candidate interviews.

In April, Brohm received a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season and a salary raise to $3.8 million annually. If he leaves Purdue for another job before Dec. 5, he would owe the school $4.4 million. His buyout drops to $3.3 million if he leaves after Dec. 5.

If Brohm elects to remain at Purdue, Louisville is expected to turn its attention to Troy coach Neal Brown, Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield, Utah State coach Matt Wells and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell. Brown is a Danville, Kentucky, native who played and coached at Kentucky, while Wells coached quarterbacks at Louisville in 2009.