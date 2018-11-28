Bowling Green has hired Boston College offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler as head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Loeffler will be introduced at a news conference Thursday.

Loeffler is getting his first opportunity as a head coach after serving as either offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan, Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College as well as for the Detroit Lions.

Under Loeffler, the Eagles have averaged 32 points per game this season, ranking 42nd in the FBS.

Loeffler replaces Mike Jinks, who was fired in October amid the team's 1-6 start. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini served as the interim head coach as the Falcons finished the season 3-9.

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian was thought to be the leading candidate for the job and twice interviewed, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. But Loeffler emerged late as the school's top choice.