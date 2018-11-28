Texas State is finalizing an agreement with West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to become the Bobcats' next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Spavital, 33, would replace Everett Withers, fired Nov. 18 after three seasons with the school. USA Today first reported Spavital's expected move to Texas State.

Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had been the leading candidate for the Texas State vacancy, but he is expected to return to Houston with an enhanced contract, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Spavital quickly emerged as the front-runner for the job.

Spavital returns to the state of Texas, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M under Kevin Sumlin from 2013 to 2015. He then became offensive coordinator at Cal before joining Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia.