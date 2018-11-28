Jeff Brohm will remain at Purdue, having turned down the chance to return to his alma mater and coach at Louisville.

Brohm, who played quarterback for the Cardinals and grew up in Louisville, said in a statement Wednesday that although "going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal."

Brohm met with Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra on Tuesday and had been considered a front-runner for the Cardinals' coaching job since Bobby Petrino's firing earlier this month.

The Boilermakers are 13-12 in two seasons under Brohm.

"After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits," Brohm said. "... I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead."