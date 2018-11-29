KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Will McBride says on social media he's transferring from Tennessee after a season in which he didn't appear in a single game.

In a tweet Wednesday announcing his departure, McBride said he'd "learned a lot" during his two years at Tennessee and that "I will always appreciate the memories I made and the relationships I built."

McBride added that "Tennessee is a special place with special people."

The move leaves Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout as Tennessee's only scholarship quarterbacks with eligibility remaining. Guarantano started all 12 games for Tennessee this season while Shrout redshirted.

Tennessee (5-7) finished its season Saturday with a 38-13 loss at Vanderbilt.

McBride played two games for Tennessee as a freshman in 2017. He went 17-of-40 for 152 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown pass.