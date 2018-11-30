How to watch the College Football Playoff and bowl announcements

Who's in the College Football Playoff? Which teams will be playing in the New Year's Six? Where will my team go bowling?

College football's big questions are about to have answers. Here's how to find them:

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 2

Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff Presented by Allstate

Time/TV: 9 a.m.-noon ET, ESPN2, ESPN App, WatchESPN

The latest CFP news, predictions and more to get you ready for the College Football Playoff announcements.

College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T

Time/TV: Noon-4 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN App, WatchESPN

The show will reveal the College Football Playoff selection committee's four playoff teams, the final College Football Playoff Top 25 and the New Year's Six matchups.

Reporters will be on location at the CFP HQ in Grapevine, Texas, plus on campus at Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF. College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Rob Mullens will join the show to explain the rankings, and several coaches are expected to join for live reaction.

Here are the key announcement times:

12:30 p.m. ET -- Four College Football Playoff semifinalists revealed

2 p.m. ET -- Final College Football Playoff rankings announcement

3 p.m. ET -- New Year's Six matchups and CFP semifinal game times announced

More reaction, analysis

Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction Presented by Capital One

Time/TV: 4-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN App, WatchESPN

Championship Drive: Who's In Presented by Capital One

Time/TV: 8:30-11 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN App, WatchESPN