UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has been released from the hospital and plans to watch his team's American championship game against Memphis from home.

Milton's mother, Teresa, told ESPN's Maria Taylor that the quarterback was able to go home Friday, one week after a devastating knee injury that led to blood flow issues and nerve damage in his right leg.

Milton already has undergone three surgeries and is recovering well from the vascular part of his injury, his mother said. If his recovery continues to go well, he could have reconstructive knee surgery in four to six weeks.

He was injured when he took a helmet to his knee on a scramble against USF. Milton was carted off the field and rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

UCF players have vowed to play the remainder of the season in Milton's honor. The team plans to distribute 40,000 leis to fans to celebrate Milton, who was born in Hawaii. UCF will also have 808, the Hawaii area code, and 10Hana on players' helmets.

Every helmet is complete with 808 on the front, 10HANA on the back.#10Hana🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/3Ku8homfPU — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 1, 2018

"We're playing for 10," center Jordan Johnson said earlier this week, referencing Milton's jersey number. "We're going to go out there and put it all out there for McKenzie, because we know that's what he'd want."

Milton recorded a short video thanking fans for their outpouring of support. He also taped a video that will be played for the team before the game, and UCF set up his locker as if he were playing.

Milton has been involved in the preparation for Saturday's game, FaceTiming into quarterback meetings all week as the Knights turn to freshman backup Darriel Mack for the remainder of the season.