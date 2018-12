ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas safety Caden Sterns has been ruled out for the rest of the Big 12 championship game after suffering a knee injury Saturday against Oklahoma.

Sterns, who was taken to the Texas locker room, was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year this week. He later was on the Texas sideline in street clothes and on crutches.

He ended the regular season tied for second in the Big 12 with four interceptions to go along with 59 tackles.