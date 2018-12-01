Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was carted from the sideline to the locker room after suffering an injury to his ankle/foot area during the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Championship game Saturday.

Brown was ruled out of the game, and he later appeared on the Oklahoma sideline in street clothes and on crutches.

Brown, an All-Big 12 selection and the Sooners' leading receiver, had been battling an ankle sprain for much of the season. He had five catches for 54 yards against the Texas Longhorns before taking a big hit after the fifth one.

Brown limped to the bench and stayed there until the cart picked him up.

Brown had 70 receptions, 1,264 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns entering Saturday's game.