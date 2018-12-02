INDIANAPOLIS -- Fresh off another record-breaking performance in the Big Ten championship game, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he believes he has earned a spot at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City next Saturday.

The first-year Buckeye starter struck a quick Heisman pose in the end zone of Lucas Oil Stadium after passing for his fifth touchdown in a 45-24 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Haskins threw for 499 yards to go with those five scores -- both records for the Big Ten title game -- and claimed the game's MVP trophy. He said afterward that he believes he should be in the running for another trophy next week.

"I hit the pose, didn't I? I think I should be there," he said from the Ohio State locker room late Saturday night.

Haskins said he speaks to fellow Heisman candidates Kyler Murray from Oklahoma and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa on an almost weekly basis. He said he wasn't going to go into detail about what Murray and Tagovailoa have accomplished en route to their conference championships, but he believes his team's 12-1 record and the numbers he put up this season should put him in the conversation.

"It's all support for one another, and I feel like I should be there," Haskins said.

He also has the backing of his coach, Urban Meyer.

"He's without question a Heisman candidate," Meyer said. "I've seen the statistics of the other two great players [Tagovailoa and Murray] and there's no doubt. Dwayne Haskins is a Heisman candidate, and he should be in New York City."

Haskins' plans for where he'll go after the Heisman announcement remain up in the air. Haskins said he will play in Ohio State's bowl game if the Buckeyes don't make the College Football Playoff. He said he'll wait until after finishing his last game this season to make a decision on his NFL future.

"I'll talk to my family, but the goal is just to win the next game we play and be the Ohio State quarterback," he said.