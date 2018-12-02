Central Michigan has hired Michigan assistant Jim McElwain as its next head coach, the team announced Sunday.

The former head coach at Florida and Colorado State will be introduced Monday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

McElwain replaces John Bonamego, who was fired Nov. 23 after Central Michigan finished 1-11, the worst season in team history.

"Coach McElwain recruits outstanding student-athletes and gets the best out of them," director of athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. "He motivates his players and holds them accountable. He expects them to practice hard, win, go to class, graduate and be strong members of our community."

McElwain and Florida parted ways in October 2017 after the Gators' 3-4 start. He joined Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in February and has coached the wide receivers and been involved in the offensive playcalling.

McElwain, 56, is 44-28 in five-plus seasons as a college coach with two 10-win seasons and two SEC East division championships at Florida. Shortly before parting ways with Florida, McElwain claimed that his family and players had received death threats, which Florida was unable to verify. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the split stemmed from "more than wins and losses."

Central Michigan marks McElwain's third coaching stop within the state. He coached Michigan State's wide receivers and special-teams units from 2003 to 2005.