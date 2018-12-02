Central Michigan is hiring Michigan assistant Jim McElwain as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

McElwain, the former head coach at both Florida and Colorado State, will be introduced Monday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, according to a source.

CM Life first reported the McElwain hire.

McElwain replaces John Bonamego, who was fired Nov. 23 after Central Michigan finished 1-11, the worst season in team history. McElwain and Florida parted ways last October after the Gators' 3-4 start. He joined Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan this winter and has coached the wide receivers and been involved in the offensive playcalling.

McElwain, 56, is 44-28 in five-plus seasons as a college coach with two 10-win seasons and two SEC East division championships at Florida. Shortly before parting ways with Florida, McElwain claimed his family and players had received death threats, which Florida was unable to verify. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the split stemmed from "more than wins and losses."

Central Michigan will mark McElwain's third coaching stop within the state. He coached Michigan State's wide receivers and special teams units from 2003 to 2005.