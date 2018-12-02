Akron fired coach Terry Bowden on Sunday, a day after the team completed a 4-8 season.

Bowden went 35-52 in seven seasons at Akron, but guided the Zips to the MAC East division title in 2017 and bowl appearances in two of the previous three years. On Sept. 15, Akron upset Northwestern, which went on to reach the Big Ten championship game, but went just 2-6 in the MAC.

"Certainly, Terry and his staff have brought respectability to the program over the last seven years," Akron athletic director Larry Williams said in a prepared statement. "However, after undertaking a thorough review of the entire program, and in consultation with the [university] president and Board of Trustees, it is clear that we need to make a change if we are going to consistently achieve at an even higher level."

Despite an impressive win over Northwestern, Terry Bowden's Zips went just 4-8 this season and 35-52 in his seven seasons with Akron. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Bowden, the former Auburn coach, returned to the sideline in 2009 at North Alabama after an 11-year hiatus. In 2012, he came to Akron, where he had served as quarterbacks coach in 1986.

"It saddens me that I will not be able to work through this with my coaches and players," Bowden said in a statement. "But the university feels it is time to bring in new leadership and a new direction. I want to thank the University of Akron for giving me this opportunity."

Possible candidates to succeed Bowden include Mississippi State offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.