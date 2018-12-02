Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is healthy and will play in the Ducks' match-up with Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl, coach Mario Cristobal announced.

Herbert is considered one of top NFL draft-eligible prospects and in an era where it has become increasingly common for players of his pedigree to skip their bowl games, it was fair to question if he would play. The junior left Oregon's win against Oregon State on Nov. 23 in the first half with a shoulder injury, which Cristobal called a "deep bruise."

It is unclear if Herbert plans to enter the upcoming NFL draft, however he figures to be a first-round pick if he does. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Herbert as the No. 1 draft-eligible quarterback and the No. 4 overall prospect.

Herbert threw for 2,985 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season, while completed 59.6 percent of his passes.

The Redbox Bowl will take place on Dec. 31 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.