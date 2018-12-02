Defensive end Rashan Gary will not play for Michigan in the Peach Bowl, according to coach Jim Harbaugh.

Gary declared his intention to enter the NFL draft last week on the heels of a 62-39 loss to Ohio State. The junior and former No. 1 recruit in the nation is currently ranked as the eighth-best professional prospect in the 2019 draft of Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

"Rashan won't play in the game," Harbaugh said on a teleconference Sunday evening previewing Michigan's postseason matchup with Florida.

Gary finishes his college career with 9.5 sacks and 119 total tackles in his three years in Ann Arbor. He missed four games this fall while dealing with a shoulder issue. He returned to action in October and played in each game in the final month of the regular season.

Last week he posted a video on Twitter explaining his decision to go pro after his junior season.

"I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans, but I will be forgoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft," Gary said.

Michigan has several other highly-ranked draft prospects, including fellow defensive end Chase Winovich and linebacker Devin Bush. Bush said last week while accepting the Big Ten's defensive player of the year award that he planned to play in the team's bowl game.

Harbaugh said Sunday he was not aware yet of any other player who plans to forgo this year's postseason with an eye toward preparing for the NFL draft.