Arizona State standout wide receiver N'Keal Harry will not play in the Sun Devils' bowl game, coach Herm Edwards confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Edwards said that Harry, who had already decided to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL draft, has signed with an agent and has already started training for the NFL draft.

"N'Keal is N'Keal. He's one of those guys who you have to find ways to get him the ball," Edwards said. "I felt like [offensive coordinator] Rob Likens did a great job of moving him around, whether it was moving him inside or outside. In the big moments, he came up with big plays. You need a play and he makes one that ignites the team. He catches it at moments of big games and when the momentum needed to be switched, he made those plays.

"That's the kind of guy he is."

The Sun Devils (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) will miss Harry when they face No. 21 Fresno State (11-2, 7-1 Mountain West) in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) on Dec. 15. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry had 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He finished his ASU career with 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Harry is ranked as the second-best wide receiver in this year's class, behind fellow junior Marquise Brown of Oklahoma, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN's Todd McShay has him 31st on his list of the top 32 NFL draft prospects for next spring.

"He's still raw as far as things for the next level," said Edwards, who coached in the NFL from 1992 to 2008, "but the talent's there and the work ethic is there. He's going to put in the work, you don't have to worry about that."