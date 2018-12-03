The players skipping bowl games for the NFL draft

Mel Kiper explains why he has only three offensive skill players on his Big Board and whether anyone can challenge Nick Bosa for the top pick. (1:25)

The list of players skipping their college football bowl games to start preparing for the NFL draft is growing by the day. Here's a look at who already have their sights set on the next level:

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Bowl game: Outback Bowl

NFL draft outlook: Mel Kiper's No. 1 tight end

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns this season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches. A year ago, Fant set an Iowa tight end record with 11 touchdown catches, leading the FBS at the position.

They said it: "We are disappointed Noah will not be finishing the season with his teammates," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "He is a tremendous athlete and we wish him the best as he pursues his goal of playing in the NFL."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

Bowl game: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Draft outlook: Kiper's No. 9 player; Todd McShay's No. 5 player

The former No. 1 overall recruit in the country totaled 10.5 career sacks as a focal point for one of the country's best defenses during what always seemed destined to be a three-year stay in Ann Arbor. Kiper has raised concerns about Gary's consistency and he played in only nine games this past season because of a shoulder injury.

They said it: "I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans, but I will be forgoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft," Gary said in a statement.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Bowl game: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Draft outlook: Kiper's No. 2 WR; McShay's No. 31 overall player

Harry had 73 catches for 1,088 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season, and NFL scouts love his elite size (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) and strong hands. He is ranked third in ASU history in career receptions (213) and receiving yards (2,889) and fifth in career touchdown catches (22).

They said it: "N'Keal is N'Keal. He's one of those guys who you have to find ways to get him the ball," ASU coach Herm Edwards said. "I felt like [offensive coordinator] Rob Likens did a great job of moving him around, whether it was moving him inside or outside. In the big moments, he came up with big plays. You need a play and he makes one that ignites the team. He catches it in moments of big games and when the momentum needed to be switched, he made those plays. That's the kind of guy he is."

Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Bowl game: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Draft outlook: Not ranked

One of the faster running backs in the FBS, Hill was named All-Big 12 after running for 930 yards with nine touchdowns, despite battling injuries late in the season. Because of concerns about his size (5-10, 190 pounds) and durability, he's considered a potential second- or third-round selection.

They said it: "I'm concerned about him toting the rock 30 times a game," Pokes coach Mike Gundy said earlier this year. "It's a lot of wear and tear on him. Those guys take more direct shots than any other position."

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Bowl game: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Draft outlook: Kiper's No. 8 player; McShay's No. 2 player

Once considered the potential No. 1 pick in April's draft, Oliver has slipped a bit because of an injury-riddled junior season. During his three years with the Cougars, Oliver registered 193 total tackles, including 54 for loss and 13.5 sacks, in 33 career games. He also defended 14 passes, forced six fumbles, recovered a fumbled and blocked a kick.

They said it: "It really gets to me," Oliver said. "There's only one thing that really motivates me more than anything about football, [and] that's being number one. ... So that's the only thing that really just drives me, is you say somebody is better than me, I know, in my heart, I don't think anybody is better than me. So that will really drive me until I convince you that I'm the best; that's really what drives me."

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Bowl game: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Draft outlook: Kiper's No. 5 player; McShay's No. 3 player

Kiper calls the third-year sophomore the "best lockdown corner in this class." He is LSU's active career leader in interceptions (eight) and pass breakups (20) and a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the FBS.

They said it: LSU coach Ed Orgeron seemed surprised by Williams' announcement. "If that's what he wants to do, we wish him and his family the best," Orgeron said. "I didn't know it was posted yet. We did have a meeting. We were going to have a final meeting, but if that's what him and his family want. ... He's a tremendous young man, him and his family."

Larry Williams, G, Oklahoma State

Bowl game: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Draft outlook: Not ranked

Williams, who started his career at East Carolina and spent time at a junior college, was hampered by injuries in his first two seasons with the Cowboys. He was given a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA to return this season and started 12 games.