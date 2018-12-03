ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan offensive guard Ben Bredeson said he plans to return for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft.

The second-team All-Big Ten player told reporters Monday he is doing his due diligence about his future, including having a meeting with coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan safety Josh Metellus said he has not decided to stay in school or go pro, adding he has to make the decision with his family after getting feedback from the NFL.

Defensive end Rashan Gary announced last week he was declaring for the NFL draft. Harbaugh said Gary will not play for the eight-ranked Wolverines against No. 10 Florida on Dec. 29 in the Peach Bowl.