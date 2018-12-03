SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has won the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Renfrow was chosen over finalists California running back Patrick Laird and Wyoming safety Marcus Epps.

Hunter Renfrow is best known for snagging the game-winning touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson that lifted Clemson to the 2016 national championship. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

Renfrow has been a key contributor on four Clemson teams that have made the College Football Playoff. This season he has 41 receptions for 472 yards and a touchdown. In four seasons, Renfrow has 180 receptions for 2,061 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His most significant touchdown was the game-winning pass from Deshaun Watson that lifted Clemson to the 2016 national championship.

Renfrow has also punted, played defensive back and even played a series at quarterback for the Tigers this season.

"I always tell everyone he's Clark Kent," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "He looks like the most normal human on the planet, then he puts that helmet on and becomes Superman."

The trophy is named in honor of former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who went from walk-on to All-American and was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft by the Colts in 1999. Burlsworth was killed in a car accident 11 days after being drafted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.