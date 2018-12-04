Louisville will name Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield as its new football coach, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Satterfield, 45, replaces Bobby Petrino, who was fired on Nov. 11 after leading the Cardinals to a 2-8 record.

Loiusville is expected to introduce Scott Satterfield as coach on Tuesday. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Satterfield is in his sixth season with Appalachian State, where he was a quarterback from 1992-95. He compiled a 51-24 record as coach and led the high-scoring Mountaineers to a 10-2 record this season. On Saturday, they beat Louisiana 30-19 to win their third consecutive Sun Belt championship.

Louisville set its sights on Satterfield as soon as Jeff Brohm turned the Cardinals down, opting to remain at Purdue.

Louisville will introduce Satterfield on Tuesday, according to the Courier-Journal, first to report the hiring.

ESPN's David Hale contributed to this report.