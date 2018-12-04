Texas freshman safety Caden Sterns is expected to be available for the Allstate Sugar Bowl after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Sterns, who is the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year, left the Longhorns' 39-27 loss to Oklahoma with the injury and didn't return. MRI results showed that Sterns' injury will not require surgery, the school announced Tuesday. Sterns has begun treatments and is expected to be available when the Longhorns take on Georgia on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

Sterns has 62 tackles and is tied for second in the Big 12 with four interceptions.

Texas also announced that senior defensive end Breckyn Hager sustained a cut to his hand in an accident following Saturday's game. He is being treated for the injury and is also expected to be available for the Sugar Bowl.

Hager is third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss this season.