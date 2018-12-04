Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy reimbursed an Oklahoma City radio personality who bet $250 on the Cowboys to win more than eight games in Las Vegas before the season.

Editor's Picks Oklahoma State DE Brailford to enter NFL draft Oklahoma State junior defensive end Jordan Brailford, a first team All-Big 12 selection this season, will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Ron "Spinozi" Benton, part of "The Morning Animals" on 98.1 FM WWLS The Sports Animal, lost the bet when Oklahoma State finished the season 6-6.

"I have many H.S. buddies who consume way too much alcohol, which leads to listening to talk radio," Gundy wrote in a letter addressed to Benton that included a personal check from Gundy for $250. "The rumor is you bet on our team and lost your money. We came up short, so I thought the manly (51) thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM!

"Thanks for your loyal support! Your favorite coach, Mike Gundy."

Money Mike? Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy cut a $250 personal check to repay an Oklahoma City radio personality who lost out on a Las Vegas bet that the Cowboys would win eight games. Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

Oklahoma State will play No. 23 Missouri on New Year's Eve in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN, 3:45 p.m. ET).