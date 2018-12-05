Predicting who will -- and should -- win CFB's top awards

It's time once again to hand out some hardware at The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Thursday night, when the best players in the nation will gather at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

We might get a first early clue at a tight Heisman race between Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Both are up for the Maxwell Award (given to the college player of the year) and the Davey O'Brien Award (given to the nation's best quarterback).

Four of the past five times the same player won both awards, he went on to win the Heisman. Colt McCoy was the only one who did not, in 2009.

In all, nine awards will be handed out. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky, senior: Allen had a monster year to help the Wildcats to their best season since 1984, setting a single-season school record with 14 sacks (which led the SEC). He also leads the SEC with 18.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles, and he racked up 84 total tackles.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson, senior: Ask Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for his MVP and he'll tell you Wilkins, the leader on the Tigers' stout line. Wilkins has 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, and he has been a big reason why Clemson allows just 93 yards per game rushing.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama, sophomore: Williams entered the season as a relative unknown, first-year starter. But by the time the Tide finished off Georgia in the SEC championship game, Williams had grown into the most dominant interior lineman in the country, with 66 tackles, 18 for loss, eight sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

Who should win: Williams

Who will win: Williams

Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)

Andy Isabella, UMass, senior: Isabella has the underdog story of the year. After getting only two FBS offers out of high school, Isabella worked his way up to becoming the most prolific receiver in the nation, playing in the slot. He leads the nation in receiving yards (1,698), receiving yards per game (141.5) and is third in receptions per game (8.5).

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, sophomore: With Tagovailoa behind center, Jeudy showed his speed and athleticism at receiver with a breakout season, leading the SEC with 12 touchdown receptions, the second most in a single season in school history. His 1,103 receiving yards ranks third on Alabama's single-season list.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, sophomore: Perhaps the most explosive receiver in the nation, Wallace tied for the FBS lead in the regular season with 25 catches that went 20 yards or more. Wallace averages 17.8 yards per reception and ranks third nationally with 1,408 receiving yards and 117.3 receiving yards per game.

Who should win: Isabella

Who will win: Wallace