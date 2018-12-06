Georgia Tech has hired Temple's Geoff Collins as its new head coach, the school announced Friday.

Collins, a native of Conyers, Georgia, had a 15-10 record in two seasons at Temple in his first college head-coaching position. He was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 1999 to 2001 and served as its recruiting coordinator in 2006.

Sources told ESPN that Collins, 47, met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury in New York on Wednesday. Yahoo Sports earlier reported that Collins met with Stansbury and other Georgia Tech officials.

Collins would replace former Tech coach Paul Johnson, who resigned last week, after compiling an 82-59 record in 11 seasons. Johnson will coach the Yellow Jackets against Minnesota in the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, a former Georgia Tech tight end, removed himself from consideration for the job on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins is a former defensive coordinator at Florida (2015-16), Mississippi State (2011-14) and Florida International (2010). He played linebacker at Western Carolina, which is also Johnson's alma mater.

The Owls went 8-4 this season, including a 7-1 mark in the American Athletic Conference, after going 7-6 in Collins' first season. Temple upset Maryland 35-14 on the road and won six of its last seven games.

Temple plays Duke in the Dec. 27 Walk-On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).