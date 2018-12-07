Kansas running back Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic battery, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Williams was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pooka Williams has been suspended from all team-related activities after the Kansas running back was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously," Kansas coach Les Miles said in a statement to ESPN. "We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation."

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website, Williams was being held without bond.