          Kansas' Pooka Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

          11:57 AM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Kansas running back Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic battery, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

          Williams was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns.

          "We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously," Kansas coach Les Miles said in a statement to ESPN. "We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation."

          According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website, Williams was being held without bond.

